Conceal Price Up 49.7% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $9,039.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,322,870 coins and its circulating supply is 11,674,194 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

