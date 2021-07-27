Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

