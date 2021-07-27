Confluent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) Quiet Period Will End on August 3rd

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. During Confluent’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of CFLT opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

