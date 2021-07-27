Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.48 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $181.48 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.06 or 0.05911173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.01301635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00348936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00127519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00581900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00344292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 859,870,079 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

