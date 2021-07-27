Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Conformis stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 191,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

