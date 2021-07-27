Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,954.59

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,954.59 and last traded at C$1,947.85, with a volume of 9920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,920.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,946.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,836.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were paid a $1.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

