Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $$19.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
About Consumers Bancorp
