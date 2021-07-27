Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.14

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and traded as low as $20.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

