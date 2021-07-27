Content Neutrality Network Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.95 million and $16,752.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00759699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

