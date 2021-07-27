Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

