CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118,741.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $118,741.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,667,146 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

