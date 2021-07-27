Contrasting ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Volatility and Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96% Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 7.30 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -79.66

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

Summary

Inotiv beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

