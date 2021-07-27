Contrasting Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Green Dot 0 6 4 0 2.40

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.85%. Green Dot has a consensus target price of $60.09, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Green Dot.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.45% 10.35% 8.14% Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.67 $26.98 million $1.05 34.61 Green Dot $1.25 billion 2.00 $23.13 million $1.29 35.74

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Dot. Sprott is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Dot beats Sprott on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

