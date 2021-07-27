Contrasting Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $0.45, suggesting a potential downside of 94.62%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 3.00 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Stabilis Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

