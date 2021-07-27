Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CSNVY remained flat at $$56.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25. Corbion has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.18%.

Separately, Barclays cut Corbion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

