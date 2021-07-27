Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.93 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 91,463 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £53.20 million and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.93.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

