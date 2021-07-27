Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

