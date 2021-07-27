Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54 to $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.