Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54 to $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61. Corning has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

