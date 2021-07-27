Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRSR stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

