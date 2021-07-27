Cortex Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and $3.93 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,011,534 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

