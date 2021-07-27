COSCO SHIPPING Stock to Split on Thursday, August 12th (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

CICOY opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

