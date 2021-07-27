CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.49.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 1,570,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 151.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

