CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.17 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 1,569,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.49.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

