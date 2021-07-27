CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. CoStar Group has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

