COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 5,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COVA Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.