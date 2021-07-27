Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 1,069,267 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 126.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare makes up 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 4.84% of Viemed Healthcare worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 3,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,045. The stock has a market cap of $267.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

