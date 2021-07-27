Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 199,418 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 6.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 2.13% of Compass Minerals International worth $45,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 4,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

