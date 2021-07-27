Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies comprises 1.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 2.81% of UFP Technologies worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $455.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

