Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the period. Heritage-Crystal Clean makes up about 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The stock has a market cap of $667.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

