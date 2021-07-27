Cove Street Capital LLC Buys 1,069,267 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 4.84% of Viemed Healthcare worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 73,537 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,045. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

