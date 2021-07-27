Cove Street Capital LLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,201 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 908,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 25,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,772. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

