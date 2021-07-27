Cove Street Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Global Indemnity Group worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of GBLI stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.