Cove Street Capital LLC Has $32.50 Million Stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,540 shares during the quarter. GP Strategies accounts for about 4.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 10.68% of GP Strategies worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,068. GP Strategies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPX. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

