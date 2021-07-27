Cove Street Capital LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,044 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TEGNA worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

