Cove Street Capital LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up about 1.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.51% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 63,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

