Cove Street Capital LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 15,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,332. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

