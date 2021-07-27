Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Landec comprises about 2.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 5.72% of Landec worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

