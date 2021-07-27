Cove Street Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,226. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

