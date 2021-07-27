Cove Street Capital LLC Invests $2.50 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock remained flat at $$42.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,001. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.