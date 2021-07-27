Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 687,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000. CNX Resources makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $108,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,250. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

