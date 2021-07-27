Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 60,957 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 987,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 142,539 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.