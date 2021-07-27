Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 3.64% of Wayside Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSTG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

