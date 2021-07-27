Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. AZZ comprises approximately 2.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.52% of AZZ worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.