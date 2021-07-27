Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks makes up about 1.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.66% of SecureWorks worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 130.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 2,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,000. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

