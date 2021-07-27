Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.