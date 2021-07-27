Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 184,025 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184,025 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.63% of Transcat worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRNS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

