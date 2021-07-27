Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.55. 1,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

