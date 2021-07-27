CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 8,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.