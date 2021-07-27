Craig Landry Sells 8,500 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65.

AC traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.18. 1,966,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,345. The company has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.41. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.72.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

